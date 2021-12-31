Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.81. Augusta Gold shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 4,291 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $329.72 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

