Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.34

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 45836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$153.83 million and a PE ratio of -19.85.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,352,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,869,791.10. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,150.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

