Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Autohome by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

