Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.80

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 2690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several research firms recently commented on ATHM. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

