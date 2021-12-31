Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.28.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.37 on Friday, hitting C$14.81. 147,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,029. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.56 and a 12 month high of C$14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

