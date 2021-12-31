Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Avient by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

