Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 4,262 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

