Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 1304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKHYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

