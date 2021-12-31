Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 112,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 232.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 24,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 197,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

BAC stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.