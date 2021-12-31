Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.81

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $9.05. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 68,714 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

