Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Shares of BMRC opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

