Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) versus Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Head to Head Analysis

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank7 and Coastal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $54.98 million 3.85 $19.27 million $2.44 9.57 Coastal Financial $71.22 million 8.40 $15.15 million $1.97 25.27

Bank7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coastal Financial. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank7 and Coastal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coastal Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Coastal Financial has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 38.87% 19.38% 2.05% Coastal Financial 26.62% 16.19% 1.18%

Summary

Bank7 beats Coastal Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

