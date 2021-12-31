Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0472 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

