Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.