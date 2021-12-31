Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BARK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

