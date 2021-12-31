Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

BSET opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

