Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

NYSE BAX opened at $86.45 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.