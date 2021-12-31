Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 2.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Baxter International worth $110,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

BAX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $86.46. 12,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,606. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

