Bbva USA Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bbva USA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.