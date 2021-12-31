Bbva USA Has $1.02 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bbva USA raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

