Bbva USA Has $607,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bbva USA reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.