Bbva USA Has $718,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bbva USA decreased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

