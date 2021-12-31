Bbva USA Purchases 530 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Bbva USA raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 66,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

