Bbva USA Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bbva USA lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 280,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

