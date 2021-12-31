Bbva USA Sells 1,106 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

NYSE:RNR opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

