BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCBP stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,820 in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.