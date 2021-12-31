Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Shares Up 2.6%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.37). 52,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 54,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Beeks Trading in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.37. The company has a market capitalization of £99.12 million and a PE ratio of 56.77.

In other Beeks Trading news, insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum acquired 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £34,823 ($46,811.40).

Beeks Trading

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

