BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

