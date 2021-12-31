Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

