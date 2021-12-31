Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

