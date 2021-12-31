Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 796 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $282.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.35 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

