Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.85. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3,806 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

