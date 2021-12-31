Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.85. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3,806 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.