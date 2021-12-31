Berry Data Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $73,975.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.60 or 0.07852255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00075350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.96 or 0.99894985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.