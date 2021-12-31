BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

BYSI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BeyondSpring by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BeyondSpring by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

