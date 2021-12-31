BidiPass Trading Up 64.9% This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $182,499.42 and approximately $26.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007035 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

