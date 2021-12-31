Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

