Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.