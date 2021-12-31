Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $251.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

