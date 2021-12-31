Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $758.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $754.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

