Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.79.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.88. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

