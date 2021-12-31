BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Down 2.5%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.23. 291,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,485,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.87.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

