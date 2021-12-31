Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.22 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $425.37 or 0.00920847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.06 billion and approximately $5.22 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,192.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00262810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,942,825 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

