Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises 0.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.65. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

