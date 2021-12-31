Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Impinj comprises 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Impinj worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 728.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,059,522 shares of company stock valued at $82,875,773 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

