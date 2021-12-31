BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $622,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.51 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.