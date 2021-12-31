BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $913.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $927.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $901.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

