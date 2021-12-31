BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $913.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $927.06 and a 200-day moving average of $901.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.