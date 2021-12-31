BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 613,712 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.39 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

