Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

