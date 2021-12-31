Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.49. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 2,536 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BLDE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

